MANILA, Philippines – While the country pours out its health resources to contain the spread of the coronavirus, cancer patients are severely overlooked as their families struggle to continue their treatments.

There is 12-year-old Royce Labajata, a leukemia patient from Antipolo City who was declared free of cancer but was still in the monitoring stage prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines.

When the lockdown was declared, his mother noticed that Royce looked pale so they went to the doctor for his monthly check-up. They said Royce's blood count dropped. Doctors also found 30% cancer cells in his bone marrow aspiration examination.

Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, Royce's access to food, medicines and transportation to the hospital have been a struggle, just like with many other cancer patients. This was compounded by the fact that, like other Filipinos, the mother lost her job due to the enhanced community quarantine.

Mots Venturina of Cancervants PH, an organization helping children with cancer in the Philippines, shared that in some cases, some of the parents refuse to work even on skeletal force for fear that they might get infected by the virus and pose risks to their child.

"Their treatments go on as usual, but some parents decide not to bring their kids to the hospital anymore because they are afraid to get the virus. On the other hand, sometimes – it is the hospital that delays the admission itself, because there are no longer available beds or rooms for more patients," she added.

To help the 75% of the patients in need of financial assistance, the organization has launched #CovidFighterFund, a donation drive for kids with cancer and #HeroDriver campaign to ask people with cars to voluntarily drive the kids to and from the hospital.

"The parents find it hard to transport their kids from house to the hospital for chemo admission because they don't own cars," she added.

"It really is hard nowadays. Of course, drivers from the province are a bit afraid to go to Metro Manila, let alone go to a hospital. It’s really challenging for our kids who live in the province and their onco-hema doctors are in Manila," Venturina emphasized.

The story is not far from the experience of a leukemia patient from Antipolo City during the first day ofthe lockdown who had to walk for hours to get his oral chemotherapy medication in Metro Manila.

Another cancer patient, Rodante Garcia Atienza Jr, 37, who is a resident of Imus, Cavite, said he is afraid to go to Philippine General Hospital to coninue the two cycles of his chemotherapy.

"May dalawang cycles pa po ako. Pinapapunta po ako ng doctor ko ngayong Friday para sa 5th chemo ko. Kaso mahirap ang transportation dito at sa totoo lang po natatakot ako mahawaan ng COVID-19, kaya po natatakot ako pumunta ng PGH," Atienza said.

(I still have two cycles. The doctor asked me to go to the hospital this Friday for my 5th chemotheraphy but it's hard to find a ride. I'm also afraid that I might get infected with the virus)

As a father, Atienza fears he might also pose the risk of infection to his child if he leaves the house.

Doctors' appeal

Stories like this pushed a group of doctors to appeal to government agencies to urgently prioritize treatment of cancer patients.

In a unity statement, the doctors called on the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), and The Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to recognize that cancer treatment and care cannot be delayed indefinitely.

“As the battle against the virus plays out in our heroic front lines, we also need to minimize collateral damage to our equally important cancer patients,” doctors said in a statement.

This is because big hospitals have been converted into COVID-19 centers while others continue to grapple with coronavirus patients, leaving them without a choice but to shut other key services in order to manage the prevention and treatment of these patients. (READ: Doctors anxious as high-risk hospitals open doors to COVID-19 patients)

“Cancer is a top cause of mortality and morbidity in the Philippines. We also understand that cancer patients and survivors may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 if infected. There is therefore an emergent need to provide cancer services with minimal risk of cross-infection with COVID-19, as well as other infectious diseases,” the statement reads.

According to the World Health Organization, cancer patients are also among the vulnerable groups at high risk of acquiring the virus.

In the statement, the doctors stressed the need to restructure units of existing hospitals, and designate COVID-19 safe hospitals and clinics for cancer patients’ treatment and care; and develop measures to minimize their risk of exposure and infection to the coronavirus.

It also said that safety and protection of all healthcare workers providing cancer care, and access to medicines vital for patients must be secured.

The group of doctors also urged government agencies to provide transportation support, assistance, and travel clearance to and from patient's residence and point of care center; and promote awareness on ensuring safety and continuing medical care.

The doctors also emphasized the need to integrate information on cancer for patients and healthcare workers in current DOH COVID-19 media campaigns.

The signatories to the unity statement are:

Manuel Francisco T. Roxas, MD - Director, PCS Cancer Commission;

Jose Rhoel C. De Leon, MD - Co-Director, PCS Cancer Commission Cancer Surgery Community Outreach and Support Services;

Maria Lilibeth L. Sia Su, MD- President, Society of Gynecologic Oncologists of the Philippines;

Beatrice J. Tiangco, MD - CEO, President and Co-Founder, Cancer Care Registry Philippines Foundation, Incorporated;

Peter Paul Perez - President, Cancer Coalition Philippines;

Ramon C. Severino, MD - Committee on Advocacy Chairman, Philippine Medical Association;

Corazon A. Ngelangel, MD - President, Philippine Cancer Society;

Buenaventura C. Ramos, Jr., MD - President, Philippine Society of Medical Oncology;

Karin E. Garcia, MD- President, Philippine Society of Hospice and Palliative Medicine;

Catherine Sc Teh, MD - Co-Director, PCS Cancer Commission Cancer Surgery Quality Improvement Program;

Ida Marie T. Lim, MD - Co-Director, PCS Cancer Commission Executive Committee and Chairman, PCS Committee on Cancer;

Manuel Martin L. Lopez, MD - President, Philippine Radiation Oncology Society;

Kara Magsanoc-Alikapala - Founding President, ICANSERVE Foundation;

Carmen Auste - CEO, Cancer Warriors Foundation;

Ramon C. Severino, MD - Board Member, Philippine Society Of Oncology;

Jaime A. Almora, MD - President, Philippine Hospital Association;

Teodoro Padilla - Executive Director, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines;

June Michael V. Razon, MD - President, National Hospice Council of the Philippines (Hospice Philippines);

Maria Fatima Garcia-Lorenzo- President, Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations;

Jose Antonio M. Salud, MD - President, Philippine College of Surgeons;

Maria Margarita L. Luna, MD - President, Philippine Academy of Ophthalmology;

Cecilia Gretchen S. Navarro-Locsin, MD - President, Philippine Society Of Otolaryngology – Head And Neck Surgery;

Allan M. Concejero, MD - President, Philippine Association Of Thoracic And Cardiovascular Surgery;

Robert B. Bandolon, MD - President, Philippine Society Of Colon And Rectal Surgeons;

James A. Soriano, MD - President, Academy Of Filipino Neurosurgeons'

Joseph Melbert O. Gulfan, MD - President, Philippine Association Of Training Officers In Surgery;

Ida Marie T. Lim, MD - Immediate Past President, Philippine Academy For Head And Neck Surgery;

Carmen Auste - Union For International Cancer Control Country Champion / Convenor, Treatment For All Philippines Coalition;

Andrea Joanne A. Torre, MD - President, Philippine Society Of General Surgeons;

Paul Ruel C. Camiña, MD - President, Philippine Orthopedic Association;

Harry G. Longno, MD - President, Philippine Urological Association;

Laurence T. Loh, MD - President, Philippine Association Of Plastic Reconstructive And Aesthetic Surgeons;

Santiago C. Aquino, MD - President, Philippine Society Of Pediatric Surgeons;

Edsel F. Arandia, MD - President, Philippine Hip and Knee Society;

Samuel D. Ang, MD - President, Surgical Oncology Society Of The Philippines;

Francisco P. Altarejos, MD - President, Philippine Spine Society;

Rolando Gerardo F. Dela Cruz, MD - President, Philippine Society For The Surgery Of Trauma;

Alfred Phillip O. De Dios, MD - President, Philippine Society Of Ultrasound In Surgery;

Ernesto C. Tan, MD - President, Philippine Association Of Laparoscopic And Endoscopic Surgeons;

Servando Sergio Dc Simangan, Jr., MD - President, Philippine Society For Vascular And Endovascular Surgery;

Servando Sergio Dc Simangan, Jr., MD - President, Philippine Society Of Transplant Surgeons;

Anita C. Tarectecan, MD - President, Association Of Women Surgeons In The Philippines;

Catherine Sc Teh, MD - President, Philippine Association Of Hepato-pancreato Biliary Surgeons.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the Philippines has 5,453 coronavirus cases, with 349 deaths and 353 recoveries. – Rappler.com