MANILA, Philippines– As the country continues to battle the coronavirus, several alumni of the University Santo Tomas (UST) Pharmacy Glee Club banded together for a virtual “choirantine” to serenade frontliners.

In a video posted on Easter Sunday, April 12, 17 former members of the UST Pharmacy Glee Club sang Ryan Cayabyab’s “Paraiso” for their fellow frontliners in the medical field and even those beyond. (WATCH: Doctors serenade coronavirus frontliners amid fear, loss)

“We dedicate this song to our fellow frontliners from the medical and non-medical community. Salute to us all! This too shall pass and after all of these, we hope that we will all go home safe and healthy to our loved ones–to the place we call Paraiso,” Gabriel Cortez, one of the alumni who participated in the virtual choirantine, said.

Cortez added that the song seemed fitting as it highlighted the simple things in life that we may have taken for granted.

In the Philippines, several parts of the country have been placed on lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. (READ: 4 options for the Philippines' coronavirus lockdown)

“Amidst the chaos that this virus has given the world, let’s try to see the positive things out of it...For our part, we got to sing again, after so many years of not singing together. This COVID-19 thing made us reunite with each other through our passion for singing...This virus made us appreciate all those simple and little things more,” Cortez said. – Rappler.com