MANILA, Philippines – More than just a health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic also poses challenges to environmental advocates and communities. (READ: [ANALYSIS] Incineration of coronavirus wastes will worsen the situation)

What's the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown on our environment? While advocates agree that health concerns take precedence, what can be done to address the negative effects of the surge of single-use plastic during this time? (READ: NEDA urges manufacturers to switch to products for coronavirus fight)

In celebration of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm is holding a webinar to tackle these environmental concerns during this coronavirus pandemic. The webinar will take place at 3 pm. (READ: Filipinos find ways to improvise safety in the time of coronavirus)

Hosted by Pia Ranada, the webinar will bring in advocates Coleen Salamat from Oceana and Meah Ang See from the Buhay Zero Waste community.

The webinar is open to the public but slots are limited. You can reserve your slot here.

The webinar will stream on Rappler's YouTube and Facebook accounts on Saturday, April 25. – Rappler.com