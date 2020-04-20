MANILA, Philippines– University of Santo Tomas (UST) students continue to ask for the immediate termination of the remaining semester and mass promotion even as the university continues its online classes on Monday, April 20.

In a Change.org petition led by the League of Filipino Students (LFS) UST, students and members of the UST community have called on the administration to show compassion for Thomasians by suspending online classes, giving partial refund of school and tuition fees, ensuring salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, and upholding democratic rights.

The petition has reached more than 11,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon. LFS-UST started sharing the petition on April 10. They said they are planning to submit the petition to Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education.

Despite concerns raised by students, University of Santo Tomas remained firm that it will continue to “facilitate learning amidst all the challenges that may come our way” as it is the “most practical step.”

UST’s academic year will now end on May 30.

As part of its institutional continuity plan, UST detailed how a grade of INP will be given to students who are at risk of failing or are unable to submit requirements within the term extension due to limited internet access or resources. (READ: Students urge suspension of online classes during coronavirus lockdown)

These students will still be able to enroll in succeeding courses even if the subject with the aforementioned grade is a prerequisite.

They will have until the end of the first term of academic year 2020-2021 to complete the requirements of the course without having to re-enroll.

Students who won’t comply will then get a grade of WP (dropped), and will require re-enrolment in the subject.

UST added that graduating students with INP won’t be eligible for graduation during the current term as well.

League of Filipino Students UST asserted that immediately ending the term and mass promoting students will be the most “humane and compassionate option” as Filipinos grapple with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It is of the utmost importance that we ensure the well-being of every member of the Thomasian community as we collectively face this pandemic….Even though schools are not well-equipped for online education, students are forced to adapt while they are also dealing with the pandemic,” said Trisha Ifurung, LFS-UST spokesperson.

The Change.org petition is not the first petition that UST students have led to make their voices heard on the matter.

On Friday, April 17, the University Santo Tomas Central Student Council, together with local student councils and the student body, submitted a petition letter and position statement addressed to school administrators.

The student councils urged the administration to reconsider their recommendations of immediate termination or freezing of the semester, and mass promotion.

They added that based on surveys and gathering of student grievances throughout the lockdown, many continue to struggle with complying with academic requirements and online classes due to health concerns, financial problems, non-conducive learning spaces at home, and lack of stable internet connection.

They also asked the administration to halt all forms of disciplinary actions given to students who are voicing out concerns on released general guidelines, following reports from LFS-UST and National Union of Students of the Philippines that several Thomasians allegedly received show-cause notices in relation to their posts online.

Hoping to be heard, the UST Central Student Council, along with their counterparts from Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University Manila, and University of the Philippines, also submitted a petition asking the Commission on Higher Education to suspend online classes nationwide.

Between the 4 universities, only Ateneo de Manila University has mass promoted its students and shortened its second semester for academic year 2019-2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. – Rappler.com