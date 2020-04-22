MANILA, Philippines – Numbers are grim for the global economy and employment as the world tries to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

In a study published in March, the International Labor Organization said that 25 million will be unemployed, on top of the pre-pandemic figure of 188 million unemployed people. The United Nations agency pegged that global income loss to be at $3.4 trillion with countries closing its borders and imposing lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19. (READ: Coronavirus crisis 'devastating' jobs, output – ILO)

Among the sectors hardest hit by the crisis are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Around 1 million OFWs have been dislocated from work due to the pandemic. More than 12,000 OFWs have been repatriated, a majority of them are seafarers.

In Italy, the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, at least 600 OFWs were temporarily or permanently removed from their jobs. Some OFWs also worry about how long they would have to deal with their “no work, no pay” situation.

The Department of Labor and Employment responded through the DOLE-AKAP initiative, which gives $200 or P10,000 to displaced Filipino migrant workers. The program covers regular and documented OFWs, some undocumented OFWs, and OFWs who cannot return to their host country because of the Philippines’ lockdown.

What is our assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on OFWs? What can the Philippines do, moving forward?

Rappler’s civic engagement arm, MovePH, will host a webinar on Tuesday, April 28, 3 pm, to discuss these issues with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Hans Cacdac and Center for Migrant Advocacy Ellene Sana. The webinar will be moderated by Ateneo de Manila University-Department of Political Science Associate Professor Carmel Abao.

The webinar is open to the public but slots are limited. Reserve your slot by signing up below.

– Rappler.com