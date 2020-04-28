MANILA, Philippines – Over 2 million workers have been displaced in the Philippines following the lockdown in Luzon for more than a month.

Quarantine restrictions will be eased on Thursday, April 30. But Metro Manila and several high-risk areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will continue to be under the enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

Some 1.4 million of the total number of affected workers were displaced due to temporary business closures. Meanwhile, pay for more than 687,000 workers were reduced due to alternative work arrangements.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) earlier provided aid for these workers, but the office has stopped accepting applications due to lack of funds. Around 345,865 private sector workers were able to receive the P5,000 government subsidy while 259,449 from informal sector were able to earn from DOLE's cash-for-work program.

Ahead of Labor Day on Friday, May 1, Rappler invited Nagkaisa Labor Coalition Chairperson Sonny Matula and Public Services international vice president Annie Geron to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on local employment and welfare of Filipino workers in a webinar on Wednesday, April 29, at 1 pm.

The webinar will be hosted by Rappler reporter Aika Rey and moderated by Ateneo de Manila University-Department of Political Science Assistant Professor Carmel Abao.

The webinar is open to the public but slots are limited. Reserve your slot by signing up below.

– Rappler.com