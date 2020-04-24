HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

'DOKTOR NG BAYAN': Dr Fernandez lauded for his undying heart for service

Dr Henry Fernandez is remembered for his dedication to help 'each and every Bayambangueño in one way or another through his words and his actions'

BY Kurt dela Peña

'DOKTOR NG BAYAN': Dr Fernandez lauded for his undying heart for service

Dr Henry Fernandez is remembered for his dedication to help 'each and every Bayambangueño in one way or another through his words and his actions'

BY Kurt dela Peña