MANILA, Philippines – Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines are facing an existential threat: How can they bounce back after over 6 weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Comprising more than 99% of businesses nationwide, MSMEs are considered the bedrock of the Philipine economy. According to the Department of Trade and Industry, they also provide more than 5 million jobs in the country, accounting for at least 63% of the country’s total employment. (READ: 'Sariling diskarte': The heavy impact of lockdown on micro, small businesses)

Therefore, helping MSME recovery is critical as we look toward ensuring our economy bounces back from this unprecedented crisis. (READ: LIST: Services considered essential during Luzon lockdown)

Project Lifeline

Rappler is partnering with Project Lifeline, an online helpline that aims to provide pro bono solutions for MSMEs whether in the form of legal advice or sharing of best practices in addressing the challenges of severe business disruptions due to the coronavirus.

Launched by Mosveldtt Law Offices, the project is a collaboration between the law office, UnionBank of the Philippines, BounceBack PH, and Rappler.

Mosveldtt Law Offices has assembled a team of volunteers with the required expertise to handle MSME issues.

Rappler, through MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, joins as online media partner bringing years of expertise in advocacy, civic engagement and investigative journalism to make sense of community needs during these challenging times.

UnionBank contributes the use of its online platform, UnionBank GlobalLinker, to serve as the channel to engage with MSMEs on their pressing concerns. It also offers financial solutions to help MSMEs to overcome challenges resulting from COVID-19.

Project Lifeline is also joined by BounceBack PH, an association of MSME proprietors with over 26,000 members in all key cities nationwide. BounceBack PH’s extensive network provides for the link to determine the needs of MSMEs and bringing them together to move forward united and determined in the face of crisis.

Legal advice

Through Project Lifeline, pro bono lawyers are on hand to quickly respond to legal queries of MSMEs and use their professional exposure to corporate and commercial law in order to give appropriate advice.

Copies of the most important government circulars and template forms for use of MSMEs during the lockdown and beyond are also available. (READ: DOLE: P5,000 cash aid for Luzon workers affected by lockdown)

Through Project Lifeline, lawyers and even law students can do their part in the fight against COVID-19 by helping MSMEs prop up the economy. Project Lifeline will also feature news, information and webinars to provide you and your business with the tools to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

If you are a business owner, we’re here to listen and help. Join us at Project Lifeline by creating a free account here. You can post your concerns at our discussion board and our Project Lifeline team will assist you. – Rappler.com