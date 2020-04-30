MANILA, Philippines – It was a heartwarming moment for Filipinos as a photo of newborn baby Kobe, who survived COVID-19, surfaced online.

Baby Kobe was discharged at the National Children’s Hospital in Quezon City on Tuesday, April 28 after 11 days of confinement. He was received by his father, Ronnel Manjares, a construction worker in Muntinlupa City.

According to Kobe’s aunt Rosalyn Manjares, he was rushed to the hospital 3 days after mother Tricia gave birth to him, because he was suffering from a high fever.

Rosalyn told Rappler that Tricia had no choice but to give birth at home because hospitals in Alabang had declined them due to COVID-19.

“Noong iaanak po, dinala sa hospital kaso tinanggihan po ng mga ospital sa Alabang, kasi nga po dahil may COVID-19. Inuwi na lang po ang mag-ina tapos sa bahay na lang po siya nanganak,” Rosalyn said.

(When the mother was about to give birth, hospitals in Alabang declined them because of COVID-19. So, they just went home and the mother gave birth to him there.)

Rappler was only able to speak to Rosalyn as Ronnel doesn't have a mobile phone and is currently staying at Ospital ng Muntinlupa with his wife and son for a 14-day quarantine, after which the family will be allowed to go home to Laurel, Batangas, where Rosalyn lives.

Rosalyn told Rappler that although the hospital bills of Kobe have been shouldered by PhilHealth, what the couple worries about now is how to get by, as Ronnel doesn’t have a job due to the lockdown.

“Wala talaga, kasi si Ronnel naman ay walang trabaho ngayon dahil tigil ang construction. Wala rin trabaho si Tricia,” Rosalyn said.

(They have nothing right now, since Ronnel doesn't have work because construction has been suspended. Tricia doesn't have a job either.)

Those willing to help baby Kobe and his family may contact Rosalyn at 0907-565-9016.

“Dito rin po sila tutuloy sa bahay paglabas nila ng quarantine. Wala po kasing valid ID si Ronnel kaya ako na ang napakisuyuan,” Rosalyn said.

(They will stay here with me after their quarantine. Ronnel doesn't have any valid IDs, which is why donations will be coursed through me.) – Rappler.com