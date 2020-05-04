MANILA, Philippines – What are the issues to look out for when transitioning your business online?

Medium, small, and micro enterprises in the Philippines are facing an unprecedented existential challenge due to the lockdown caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

How should they adapt for their business to survive? For many businesses, this means expediting their shift online, where most customers are now. (READ: 'Sariling diskarte': The heavy impact of lockdown on micro, small businesses)

However, navigating this online shift is not easy and straightforward.

What are the best practices for running a successful e-commerce or online business? What are the most recent Philippine laws and regulatory issuances relevant to e-commerce or online businesses?

To address these and other questions on running a business online, Project Lifeline is organizing a webinar on Thursday, May 7. Mosveldtt Law Offices launched the campaign in collaboration with the Union Bank of the Philippines (UB), BounceBack PH, and Rappler.

Joining the webinar are Leandro Angelo Aguirre from the National Privacy Commission, UB Chief Technology and Operations Officer Henry Aguda, National Association of Data Privacy Officers of the Philippines founding president Samuel Ramon Jacoba, and UP Vice President Maria Francesca Montes. This will be moderated by Rappler's Tech Editor Gelo Gonzales.

We have limited slots. Interested participants may visit this link to register for this webinar. – Rappler.com

Need help in protecting your business during and beyond the coronavirus pandemic? We’re here to listen and help.

Project Lifeline is a partnership between UnionBank, MOSVELDTT Law, Rappler, and Bounceback PH to provide legal and financial solutions for business owners. Just sign-up here and let us help you.