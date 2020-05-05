MANILA, Philippines – Weeks ago, several health organizations said that masks were not necessary for most of us during this pandemic. This advice has since been translated into policies implemented by local government units, and into reports amplified by many different news organizations.

Later on, the same health organizations would retract their statement and actually recommend the opposite: everyone should wear a mask if we want to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a marathon coverage like the coronavirus issue, how are newsrooms breaking stories as facts are still unfolding and a lot of things remain uncertain? How are newsrooms navigating this fast-paced environment while preventing misinformation?

Far too often, providing adequate context is a challenge in breaking stories. This becomes more crucial during this time, when sharing reliable and accurate information can help prevent unnecessary panic and put a spotlight on relevant public health messages.

At a time when things – including what we know about the disease and how the government is handling this emergency – are rapidly evolving, newsrooms need to provide journalistic clarity by handling information more deliberately and accurately.

On Friday, May 8, MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm is holding a fact-checking webinar to delve deep into these specific challenges.

Rappler news editor Miriam Grace Go and head of research, partnerships, and strategy Gemma Bagayaua-Mendoza will be tackling this topic.

We have limited slots. Interested participants may visit this link to register. – Rappler.com