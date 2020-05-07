MANILA, Philippines – The lockdown bore heavy impact on a lot of groups – especially the micro, small, and medium businesses in the Philippines. (READ: 'Sariling diskarte': The heavy impact of lockdown on micro, small businesses)

Fortunately, aside from cost-saving adjustments that a business can take, there are programs extended by the government and the banking sector to help ease the impact of the extended downtime for businesses.

What are the options available for business owners to help them survive the lockdown? What can they do to avail of existing programs?

To discuss this and related matters, Project Lifeline is holding a webinar on Thursday, May 14 at 3:30 pm. Mosveldtt Law Offices launched the campaign in collaboration with the Union Bank of the Philippines (UB), BounceBack PH, and Rappler.

Joining the webinar are Deputy Director General Chuchi Fonacier of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Jerry Coloma of Mosveldtt Law Offices. Rappler multimedia reporter Ralf Rivas will be moderating it.

You will receive instructions on how to join the webinar soon after you register. – Rappler.com

