MANILA, Philippines – As far as the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN is concerned, the ball remains with the House of Representatives.

ABS-CBN was ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to halt its broadcast operations on Tuesday, May 5, a day after their franchise expired. The network signed off at 7:52 pm that day.

ABS-CBN’s franchise was approved in 1995, which allowed them to operate for 25 years. Congress failed to act on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal, despite quickly renewing the franchises of other networks. (READ: 'Pagkukulang niya ito sa bayan': Lawmakers blame Cayetano for ABS-CBN shutdown)

There are at least 9 bills filed with Congress seeking the network’s franchise renewal.(READ: ‘An act of betrayal,’ Rappler says on closure order vs ABS-CBN)

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, is encouraging Filipinos to hold their representatives accountable by tagging or identifying them on social media.

Here's how you can go about this campaign:

1. Go on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and check if your representative has an account online.

2. On Twitter, urge your representative to act on the franchise by tagging their Twitter account. Don't forget to use the hashtag #CourageON

3. On Facebook and Instagram, go to their account and make your voice heard through a direct message or a comment on their page. You can send us a screenshot of your message later to move.ph@rappler.com

Are you ready to tag your representatives? Let's make active civic participation mainstream!

You can also take off from these netizens who have already taken the lead in holding their representatives accountable:

Ano na Manny Lopez galaw galaw ka naman. Pag eleksyon ka lang ba talaga bibo? https://t.co/FXnlRkuGzX — Raiel (@raielalvaro) May 6, 2020

ATTY. KIT BELMONTE WYA https://t.co/ozNWloZiGM — R.I.P. FLORIAN SCHNEIDER #DefendPressFreedom (@LiamUrARelevant) May 6, 2020

Do you think Congress should grant ABS-CBN’s franchise? Tag your representatives in the comments. – Rappler.com