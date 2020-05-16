MANILA, Philippines – The World Health Organization described an "infodemic" or the unprecedented surge of information – be it truthful or false – that made it a major deterrent in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This is not surprising - that as the country deals with the pandemic, several studies have been made to uncover more about the virus.

Researches have emerged to answer basic questions like what possible treatment can be made; how probable is reinfection; what and when face masks should be worn; what degree can be considered safe in terms of physical distancing; and how does the virus spread among others.

With the deluge of health information that seems to be developing by the day, how should the public engage with scientific studies helpful for its health and safety?

How do we prevent misinformation even as science continuously questions and challenges our understanding about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)?

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, in partnership with the Freidrich Naumann Foundation, will hold another session of the fact-checking webinar on Friday, May 22, to delve deeper into these specific challenges.

Clinical researcher Maria Elizabeth Mercado of the National Data Monitor, World Health Organization Solidarity Trial - Philippine Arm will be joining the discussion.

We have limited slots. Interested participants may visit this link to register. – Rappler.com