MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ambo left a trail of destruction following its landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday, May 14 – a double whammy for areas in the middle of a battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Ambo damaged 16,993 houses in Central Luzon and Eastern Visayas as of May 19, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s report.

It also affected 382,739 people in the Philippines, with the bulk coming from Eastern and Northern Samar.

The severity of the typhoon damage prompted 9 towns in Eastern Samar to declare a state of calamity.

With coronavirus preparations draining disaster funds, local government officials and groups have turned to the public to appeal for help to recover from the Philippines’ first typhoon of 2020.

Here’s how you can help badly-hit towns recover from Typhoon Ambo:

Eastern Samar

Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone described Typhoon Ambo as “Yolanda Jr" – referrring to Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) which whipped up storm surges that battered parts of Leyte and Samar and left a death toll of over 6,000.

In a Facebook video, Evardone sought help from national government agencies particularly to address basic needs such as food and shelter.

“Tulungan 'nyo po ang Eastern Samar. Kami po ay zero COVID-19 magpa-hanggang ngayon at amin pong kakayanin ito na hindi kami mapasok ng virus na ito pero kailangan po namin ang tulong ninyo. Nakikiusap po kami sa inyo; nakikiusap po ako sa inyo,” Evardone added.

(Please help Eastern Samar. We have zero cases of COVID-19 until now and we will strive to sustain this to the best of our ability but we need your help. We am appealing to you; I am appealing to you.)

The province has no recorded confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of Wednesday, May 20. (READ: How local governments observed physical distancing in evacuation centers)

Those interested to help Eastern Samar towns affected by Ambo may contact the following, as listed on Governor Evardone's Facebook page:

Ruel Cadiz - 09050393608

Dina Alde - 09358004412

Manila Liaison Office: Marichu Busa - 09175271696 and 09778217067

In-kind donations may be brought to the Capitol Gym Provincial Government of Eastern Samar in Borongan City.

Cash assistance may also be deposited to:

Landbank

Account name: Province of Eastern Samar CF/DRRM



Account number: 1202-1137-84

Development Bank of the Philippines

Account name: Province of Eastern Samar



Account number: 0000-1720-7204

People may contact Acting Provincial Treasurer Antonia Macawile at 09472214499 for any queries on cash donations.

San Policarpo, Eastern Samar

San Policarpo is among those hardest-hit from Ambo after the typhoon made landfall in the town.

To help affected vulnerable individuals and families in the town, Bulig Bugto Project is accepting donations of the following items:

Food

Hygiene kits

Blankets, mattresses, beddings

Mosquito nets

Clothes

Those interested in giving cash donations may deposit to the following accounts:

Lankbank of the Philippines

Marco Paulo Pajares

0187125545



GCash

Marco Paulo Pajares

09166589220



PayMaya

Marco Paulo Pajares

09166589220

For queries and in-kind donations, donors may contact the Bulig Bugto Project through the following numbers. & e-mail addresses:

Smart: 09284947911

Globe: 09166589220

E-mail: buligbugtoproject2020@gmail.com

Jipapad, Eastern Samar

Jipapad, one of the Eastern Samar towns under a state of calamity, is in need of help.

Local barangay officials are appealing for help on behalf of affected families through a series of videos on the Facebook page of the Jipapad municipal government.

They are in need of food, water, tents, construction materials, and hygiene kits, among other basic necessities.

For those who would like to help, the Jipapad municipal government endorsed the initiative Tindog Jipadpad Donation drive.

Donations may be coursed through:

Jilliza May Rose Dado

Palawan Pawnshop or Cebuana Lhuiller

Call or text 09382756211 for more details.

Donors will be notified once donated items have been delivered to Jipapad for distribution.

Oras, Eastern Samar

Typhoon Ambo had trashed the means of livelihood of locals in Oras, Eastern Samar.

To help Oras bounce back, Mayor Viviane Alvarez is appealing for donations of the following items:

Food assistance

Materials for building shelter such as nails and hammers

Hygiene kits

Disinfectants for drinking water

Potable water

Used clothing

They especially want to focus on immediately rebuilding houses since the municipal government hopes to discourage families from living in the same home to avoid a possible transmission of the coronavirus.

Those who want to help may relay and coordinate their donations to the Oras municipal disaster risk reduction and management office by contacting Joann Salvatierra at 09278013110 and 09989508537.

They may also donate cash to the municipality's trust fund account:

Landbank Borongan

Account name: LGU ORAS -TEEP

Account No. 1202-1078-65

Lapinig, Northern Samar

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan is appealing for any form of assistance for affected people in Lapinig.

Brand new or used tarpaulins are especially needed for temporary shelter.

Those interested to donate may contact Jenny Darish of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office at +63 945 710 2328.

