MANILA, Philippines – A Grade 9 student from Muntinlupa showed that anyone who wanted to help in times of crisis could do so in their own way. (LIST: Groups help vulnerable sectors affected by coronavirus lockdown)

Jarred Gaviola, 15 and a scholar at the Muntinlupa Science High School, set aside part of his scholarship allowance to buy relief goods for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaviola receives a scholarship allowance of P1,500 every quarter. He set aside P3,000 to buy milk packs and coffee mixes for his initial donation drive on May 4.

“There are many people who are hungry and [in need of] food. They need more care as time goes by,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Upon hearing Gaviola's donation drive, other people started contributing as well by sending him additional goods or extra cash. Those who helped included his friends, classmates, relatives, and even the former employees of his retired grandfather.

Apart from the milk packs and coffee mixes, he was now able to buy noodles and rice. Gaviola distributed the food packs himself with the help of his family.

The food packs were given to residents of Barangays Tunasan and Bayanan, as well as the canteen workers of Muntinlupa Science High School. As of this writing, Gaviola has given food packs to 100 families.

Gaviola also purchased pastries which he later distributed to 60 frontliners, including health workers and policemen in Barangay Tunasan.

Gaviola’s efforts have garnered an overwhelming positive response not just from the recipients of the food packs, but also from online Filipinos, who have dubbed him a good example to the youth. (READ: While classes are on hold, students find ways to help affected communities)

“Sa mga kapwa kong kabataan, lahat po tayong pwedeng tumulong at a young age. Age and status in life, wala po siyang kinalaman sa pagtulong sa kapwa,” Gaviola said.

(To my fellow youth, we are all capable of helping out at a young age. Age and status in life are not hurdles when it comes to helping other people.) – Rappler.com