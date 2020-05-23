MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Aurora province Saturday morning, May 23, sending products falling off the shelves and damaging structures of a grocery story in Baler town.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 10:10 am with the epicenter located in San Luis town in Aurora.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially reported at 10:23 am that the earthquake was at magnitude 5.1. The agency, however, raised this to magnitude 5.4 in an updated bulletin released at 10:59 am.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMC) of Baler recommended the temporary closure of the grocery store to assess the damage.

Below are some of the photos taken by the Baler police station of the earthquake's aftermath.

– Rappler.com