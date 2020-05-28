MANILA, Philippines – What started out as a Las Piñas donation drive aided by volunteer motorcycle drivers has evolved into an online delivery business serving homes in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Laguna.

At the onset of Metro Manila’s enhanced community quarantine, 39-year-old event organizer Jennifer Rabe only wanted to help those affected by quarantine measures in her hometown of Las Piñas, even if it was as simple as buying a sack of rice for distribution. (READ: Tita Carms: Life as a sari-sari store owner during coronavirus outbreak)

“I had a burden in my heart thinking about the people that need help, especially people like tricycle drivers. I thought about buying rice. I started [with] P1,700. I went to SM and bought one sack of rice. I packed it in plastic and posted it. A lot of my other friends wanted to do the same,” Rabe recounted.

Having heard of Rabe’s effort, two riders immediately volunteered to distribute the packed relief goods with their team of motorcycle riders to communities in dire need of help.

“Within one day, I had like 15 to 20 volunteer riders who wanted to help in the relief project,” Rabe said. “Honestly, I myself would not have discovered these places if not for my diligent volunteer riders who tirelessly give their time and effort.”

Soon, the Las Piñas Relief Project was born.

Beyond relief

From mid-March to April, Rabe and her team of volunteer riders distributed canned goods, face masks, eggs, and rice to different communities in Las Piñas, thanks to donations gathered from the project.

They were even able to provide meals to frontliners working in hospitals such as the Las Piñas District Hospital and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

When donations started slowing down, Rabe began thinking of ways to help the volunteer riders who had been offering their services for the relief project for almost a month. She considered deliver services.

Rabe’s friend, an owner of several gaming cafes affiliated with the Republic of Gamers, had decided to rent out their unused computers to a business process outsourcing (BPO) company during the lockdown, and needed help distributing the units. (READ: 'Sariling diskarte': The heavy impact of lockdown on micro, small businesses)

“'So ‘yun na ang naging door opener. Sabi ko, sige, try natin (That became our door opener. I said, okay, let’s try it). Then we did it. For that, we got paid.... It became a big account. We delivered 500 computers,” Rabe shared.

Even though it was their first foray into paid deliveries, Rabe was surprised that they were able to pull off such a big account on their first try.

“I don't even know this business. I was just doing it.... I had no business model, nothing whatever... I wanted to help them because they can earn something. They were earning P700 to 1,200 a day per rider,” she said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Setting up a business

After a month of consideratiion and consultations with other business professionals, Rabe finally decided to set up AJA Delivery on May 1.

The name of the delivery service was culled from "aja" the Korean term for “never give up” or “never stop fighting.”

Manning the online operations of AJA Delivery Service are two people from Rabe’s event organizing business who lost their income due to the prohibition on mass gatherings.

Rabe said she was driven by the desire to help the people make a living during these difficult times.

“One that made me really think hard [were] all the people [I was] helping. [That was] really strong in my heart.... At that time, I know I'm really helping put food on their table,” she said.

Through AJA Delivery Service, people and businesses can request for deliveries with fixed rates depending on the distance, helping ease the process to bring products to customers.

It can also serve as some sort of concierge service, where people can interact closely with the rider to purchase items for delivery to their homes.

Rabe is optimistic abouf the future of her new venture.

“I feel the future is bright...because we are able to answer a need. The need is people need income, business owners need delivery, and people need to stay at home," she said.

"It answers many challenges,” Rabe added.

Expanding the business

As AJA Delivery Service gained traction, suppliers started reaching out to Rabe for a possible partnership.

This inspired her to set up AJA Delivery Store, where these suppliers' vegetables, fruits, food, cakes, and flowers could be sold online and in one platform.

“There was a point when my riders were not delivering as much.... So I thought if we sell a lot of vegetables, they would have more deliveries. It just felt natural. If my core value was to help people earn income, the more that I should be growing the business so there will be delivery,” Rabe said in a mix of Filipino and English.

As AJA Delivery neared its first month of business, Rabe has been working on perfecting her system. She is also eyeing a website for her shop.

Maintaining a business during lockdown

After all that has happened, Rabe believes that everything just fell into place for her. Although many might feel intimidated to start a business during the lockdown, Rabe encouraged people to go ahead if they’re confident about what their shop can contribute.

“There are a lot of businesses that can be done from home. I think that doing a business at this time, you just have to be creative, think of what problem you are solving, and really have the guts to do it because everyone is doing something,” she advised.

Those who want to do deliveries via AJA Delivery can contact the shop through its page. People may also browse avail items for sale on AJA Delivery Store by accessing its mini app store on Messenger. – Rappler.com