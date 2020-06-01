MANILA, Philippines – As a way to help out during the pandemic, wedding photographer Marvin Dungao is offering to print student worksheets for free at his printing shop and studio in Malabon City.

With the pandemic putting a full stop to mass gatherings, Dungao has been focusing on his printing business to earn money.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put on hold his job as a wedding photographer, Dungao still wants to help others and think of ways to contribute to his community.

“[I’ve] been thinking and praying of what to contribute to humanity during this pandemic, with us in the wedding and printing industry. Then it hit me, something or someone inside me is telling me to do this,” Dungao shared.

As schools shifted to distance learning, Dungao recounted how his shops have been receiving a lot of inquiries about printing fees for Department of Education (DepEd) Commons worksheets. (READ: Teacher walks extra mile during pandemic to help students in Sorsogon)

The DepEd Commons is an online platform where lessons and enrichment activities can be accessed by students and teachers. (LOOK: DepEd adds cyber safety modules to e-learning platform)

Dungao was saddened to hear that due to financial constraints, some people could not even afford to have 10 sheets of their worksheets printed, which are pegged at P50 if they’re colored. This made Dungao decide to offer the printing service for free instead.

“It’s sad. Some of them can’t even afford to have 10 sheets printed. So I told myself, let’s give it for free. I asked my wife if she will agree. Without blinking she said, okay, we’re capable of shouldering the cost of paper and inks,” Dungao recounted in a mix of Filipino and English.

By May 26, Dungao announced that he will be printing student worksheets at DPI Print Solutions Malabon and Orange Purple Studios in Malabon for free as a “small contribution to the community.” (READ: This one-month-old bakery is donating its profits to help child abuse survivors)

Each student can print up to 10 pages of colored or black and white worksheets every day. Teachers from nearby areas may also ask to have their worksheets printed and delivered via Lalamove or Grab, so long as they can shoulder the fee.

"Kaysa gastusin ng mga parents 'yung extra budget for printing, eh ‘di pambili na lang nila ng food or pandagdag sa tuition this coming school year. Nakakatuwa lang pati ‘yung mga teachers nag reach out. So ‘yun print kami in bulk para ipamigay nila dun sa mga parents ng mga students nila sa area nila," Dungao said.

(Instead of allotting extra budget for printing, parents can use the money to buy food or save it for the tuition fees this coming school year. It’s a delight to see even teachers reach out. We print in bulk so they can give some to the parents of the students in their area.)

It’s Dungao’s hope that other printing shops will do the same.

Those who want to have their worksheets printed and can pick up the papers can message Free Student Worksheets Printing. – Rappler.com