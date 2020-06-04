MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday, June 3, the House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 6875 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on third and final reading.

A total of 173 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, while 31 others opposed it. Some 29 lawmakers abstained.

The passage of the bill sparked outrage among human rights groups and concerned citizens who noted that this will institutionalize Duterte’s abuse of power. These groups called on concerned Filipinos to take their outrage to the streets and show their opposition to the bill. (READ: ‘Draconian' anti-terror bill, feared to be used vs gov't critics, hurdles Congress)

Here’s a list of protests and activities you can join to express your dissent to the anti-terror bill:

Kadamay, Kabataan Partylist, Movement Against Tyranny

Several progressive organizations will protest against the passage of the anti-terror bill on June 4, from 2 pm to 4 pm, along UP Diliman University Avenue.

Akbayan Youth

At 10 am on June 4, Akbayan Youth will hold an online protest to show the youth’s unity against the anti-terror bill.

Student Christian Movement of the Philippines

The Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) will hold a virtual indignation rally through a “social media kalampag” and online candle lighting.

– Rappler.com