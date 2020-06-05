MANILA, Philippines – The coronavirus pandemic opened the public’s eyes to how fragile the Philippine public health system is.

Despite the relaxation of quarantine measures in most parts of the Philippines, there is not end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis. Experts have also warned that this will not be the last pandemic to hit the globe. (READ: Where are the promised 30,000 tests a day? The government's moving targets)

Actions driven by the Filipino bayanihan spirit provided key lifelines to many during the pandemic. How can citizens continue to take part in strengthening the public health system?

Join the conversation through #CitizensInHealth: An Online Career Talk Series to Strengthen Our Public Health System.

The online series is a collaboration of Rappler, Ateneo de Manila University, Bagumbayan Initiative, GoodGovPH, EpiMetrics, Liyab, and Covid-19 Action Network Philippines.

The first talk “Our health workforce needs us all” is happening Saturday, June 6, at 2 pm. The discussion will be about the need for people coming from different disciplines in ensuring a robust health system.

Invited speakers are Dr Beverly Lorraine Ho, Department of Health Director for Health Promotion and Communication Service ; and Dr Norman Dennis Marquez, former director of the Health Sciences Program of Ateneo de Manila University. The discussion will be moderated by Bagumbayani’s Ken Abante.

Please register ahead of time by clicking this link.