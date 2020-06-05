MANILA, Philippines – Groups initiated a donation drive to raise a community bail fund for at least 8 activists arrested in an indignation rally near the University of the Philippines Cebu against the anti-terrorism bill on Friday, June 5.

UP Fighting Maroons players led by Kobe Paras already vowed to help raise money for their bail. (READ: Paras, Rivero to raise funds for bail of arrested Cebu activists)

The passage of the bill sparked outrage among groups and concerned citizens who said this would further shrink democratic space and empower law enforcers. (READ: 'This is not terrorism': Filipinos take to the streets after anti-terror bill hurdles Congress)

The activists were arrested over the violation of the ban on mass gatherings under general community quarantine, according to Cebu City police. They are detained at the Cebu City Police Office headquarters at Camp Sotero Cabahug.

Initial reports said among those arrested was Dyan Gumanao, a community organizer and a reporter for ANINAW Productions, a local affiliate of AlterMidya – People's Alternative Media Network.

None of those detained have been charged as of this posting.

Filipinos criticized authorities online for its move and called for the immediate release of the protesters. (READ: #ReleaseCebu7 trends in PH as netizens condemn arrest of Cebu City activists)

Several organizations including UP Cebu University Student Council, Akbayan Youth - Loyola and Kabataan Partylist UP Cebu amplified the call to help protesters. Those who want to donate to the community bail fund may send their cash donations to these accounts:

GCash

Howell Villacrucis

09064414320

BDO Unibank Inc.

Acct name: Karen Ong Yap



Acct no. 010780114639

– Rappler.com