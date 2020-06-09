MANILA, Philippines – The implementation of the enhanced community quarantine disrupted a lot of transactions and processes, even the settlement of taxes. In response to the pleas of taxpayers, the Bureau of Internal Revenue extended tax filing until June 14.

However, most of the taxpayers are still confused about the protocols on taxes and tax relief now that the enhanced community quarantine is being eased.

How much do we owe the government? What are the steps in settling our taxes?

All of these questions and other related concerns will be answered in a webinar hosted by Project Lifeline on Friday, June 12, at 2 pm. Project Lifeline was launched by Mosveldtt Law Offices, in partnership with the Union Bank of the Philippines (UB), BounceBack PH, and Rappler.

Jules E. Riego, Principal of Sycip Gorres Velayo & Co.; Christian G. Sia, Head of Taxation Group of Mosveldtt Law Offices; and Raymond A. Abrea, Chairman and Senior Tax Advisor of Asian Consulting Group will join this webinar. Rappler’s multimedia reporter Ralf Rivas will moderate the webinar.

To register, visit this link or sign up below:

