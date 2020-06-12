Initiated by the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines, this is a joint statement of media groups, campus publications, and journalists in the country. It's signed by at least 30 groups and 85 individuals as of Friday morning, June 12.

We are the community of independent Filipino journalists.

We are the descendants of Lopez Jaena, of Del Pilar, of Rizal, of Leona Florentino, the sons and daughters of Don Chino, Joe Burgos, Tony Nieva, inheritors of the great tradition of critical and independent Philippines journalism, a journalism that speaks truth to power in the service of the people.