MANILA, Philippines – She's the tita (auntie) whom we all deserve.

Aling Marie, a store owner who recently went viral online, brought the house down during the grand mañanita-themed Philippine Independence Day protest on Friday, June 12.

Speaking before a very enthusiastic crowd, she told the youth in the audience: "'Di ko man kayo anak, kayo ay aking kakulay. Manahin ninyo ang mga tapang ng nakatatanda laban sa kasamaan. Kaya ang aking masasabi, ibagsak ang terror bill; ibasura at huwag hayaang maipasa."

(You may not be my children but we belong to the same race. I hope you inherit the bravery of those people who came before you, in the fight against evil. All I can say is, down with the terror bill; junk it and don't let it get passed.)

Aling Marie first gained popularity on Tuesday, June 9, after her video calling out President Rodrigo Duterte's diehard supporters went viral online.

This was her iconic declaration in that viral video, which emphasized that all Filipinos belong to same race, regardless of political affiliation: "Hindi ako dilaw. Hindi ako pula. Hindi rin ako puti. Kayumanggi ako (I am not yellow. I am not red. I am not white. I am brown)."

Nothwithstanding the statement made by the Department of Justice (DOJ) about "temporarily banning" rallies during the pandemic, hundreds joined the Independence day protest along the University Avenue at the University of the Philippines - Diliman on Friday. (Fearful but defiant: Independence Day rallies push through despite warnings)

It is one of the several mañanita-themed gatherings scheduled as the nation celebrates its 122nd Independence Day.

The theme takes off from the widely criticized birthday celebration of National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Debold Sinas, which was held during the lockdown. Despite violation the rule on mass gatherings, Sinas kept his post after Duterte himself said that the police officer did nothing wrong. (READ: After apology, Sinas says 'nothing wrong' with birthday party) – Rappler.com