MANILA, Philippines – How will Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 46 decide on the cyber libel verdict case on Monday, June 15, against Rappler, Maria Ressa, and former Rappler reporter Rey Santos? What will the verdict mean for the state of press freedom in the country?

The verdict was initially scheduled for April 3, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Branch 46 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa finished the trial in only 8 months, in what could be the quickest libel trial in recent history.

To discuss the implications of the case and the verdict, the Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation, in partnership with Rappler, is organizing a forum also on Monday. The forum will take place simultaneously with the promulgation. (READ: Maria Ressa 'embraces fear' but hopeful ahead of cyber libel verdict)

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Australian journalist Peter Greste, and curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University Ann Marie Lipinski will participate. It will be moderated by Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist John Nery and Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug.

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and her attorney Ted Te will be joining the online forum as soon as the verdict is handed down.

