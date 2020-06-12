MANILA, Philippines – Reports recently went viral about hundreds of Filipinos taking shelter under the expressway near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after their flights going to the province were canceled.

The photos that went viral online showed a number of women and men who sat on makeshift cardboards, with their luggages hunched near them.

Despite the threat of bad weather and the possible spread of coronavirus, these students, parents and overseas Filipino workers stayed under the expressway as they wait for a ride home. (WATCH: Stranded workers occupy NAIAX road waiting for flights)

According to authorities, these passengers who do not have a ticket might have to stay there until July.

These stranded passengers were recently relocated to the nearby Villamor Airbase Elementary School's covered court.

How to help

The Young Feminist Collective is planning to raise funds to deliver the needs of these stranded passengers.

The Young Feminist Collective, a network of groups and individuals, serves as an active platform for advocacy and collaboration on several feminist issues. Member organizations include Young Pinays, End Rape Culture, Time's UP Ateneo, Grrrl Gang MNL, Maya Collective, Miriam College-Women and Gender Institute, and Angat Bayi Young Women.

Shebana Alqaseer, a member of the group, said that the stranded passengers were not able to practice social distancing due to limited space.

In addition, they do not have enough supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks. According to Alqaseer, some even recycle their own face mask.

Alqaseer expressed her disbelief when she witnessed the situation of the stranded passengers. "Imagine kung hindi nag-viral sa Facebook, nandoon sila sa ilalim ng tulay. [Although to be honest], 'di rin ok 'yung covered court, but better [kesa sa ilalim ng tulay]."

(Imagine if the issue did not go viral on Facebook, they would still be staying there under the bridge. Although to be honest, the covered court is just slightly better than their situation under the bridge.)

Government agencies such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of the Interior and Local Government are in charge of managing the donations being sent by concerned civilians.

Here are some of the items these stranded passengers need:

Sanitary kits containing soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, and sanitary napkins

PPE such as face masks, face shields, alcohol, and gloves

Canned goods or other foods that have longer shelf life

Better beddings such as pillows, blankets, and mosquito nets

People who want to help may course their donations through the Young Feminist Collective:

BPI

Account Number: 3089286912

Account Name: Brenda Pureza

BDO

Account Number: 005630499247

Account Name: Dasha Marice Uy

GCash

Account Number: 09989807640

Account Name: Dawn Marie Castro

– Rappler.com