MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos all over the country praised director Ramona Diaz’s documentary, A Thousand Cuts, for portraying the “eye-opening” realities of Philippine democracy and press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Ramona Diaz's 'A Thousand Cuts': 'A risky film on free press, lawless regime')

The film streamed for free in the Philippines on Friday, June 12, and was available for 24 hours.

A Thousand Cuts focused on Rappler’s Maria Ressa along with several of this news organization’s writers and editors as they discussed the struggles of a free press under Duterte. Duterte has openly criticized Rappler and its reporters since he was elected in 2016, and even outright banned Malacañang reporter Pia Ranada from entering the compound.

The documentary also followed several key government officials, including Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Mocha Uson, and then candidate Samira Gutoc as they campaigned during the 2019 Philippine midterm elections.

A Thousand Cuts gained over 100,000 views on Youtube in the 24 hours it was available for streaming.

Ressa and #AThousandCuts also trended on Twitter Saturday afternoon, June 13.

While watching the documentary, several Filipinos were angered by the Duterte administration and its moves to stifle the press. A number of users stated it was a necessary, albeit difficult watch.

Panoorin po ninyo ang “A Thousand Cuts” at sisikip ang dibdib ninyo sa kawalang-hiyaan ng napakasamang gobyernong ito. — Bart Guingona (@guingonabart) June 13, 2020

"A Thousand Cuts" is a must watch



Mahirap panoorin dahil magagalit ka at maiinis. Pero kailangan. — Zharmaine Antenor (@zharmaine_smile) June 13, 2020

Ramona Diaz's A Thousand Cuts is up on youtube until 6pm today.

It is a difficult, often painful watch that reminds us all how we let things get this bad, and how difficult the jobs of journalists truly are.



Hold the Line.https://t.co/rcq57ZgkRl — Junk the terror bill and Mass testing now (@mihkvergara) June 13, 2020

Now watching “A Thousand Cuts.” My blood is boiling. My hatred of this administration and of Mocha Uson has increased ten fold. It’s sickening to watch. — Buwayahman (@buwayahman) June 13, 2020

A number of users screencapped certain scenes of the film involving government officials, including House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s controversial exchange with Uson about “buying interviews” from the media.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano telling Mocha Uson about “buying” interviews from the media.



20 mins in and I want to bail out. 1hr 40 mins more #AThousandCuts pic.twitter.com/3SF9cXTINB — Sofia Monica (@SofiaMonica_) June 13, 2020

Other Filipinos commended journalists for their strength and resilience.

“Ang hirap maging journalist. You need not to fear, so kailangan malaman mo yung worst-case scenario and embrace it,” user @sabenimitch said.

Ang hirap maging journalist. You need not to fear so kelangan malaman mo yung worst-case scenario and embrace it.



Tpos si Bato pa kanta kanta lang!



Sayang ‘til 6pm lang, go watch A Thousand Cuts now. — ⓜⓘⓣⓒⓗ (@sabenimitch) June 13, 2020

“It’s not just about Rappler. It reflects the situation of every journalist who speak for truth,” user @cloudybazookas said.

...and it’s not just about Rappler. It reflects the situation of every journalist who speak for truth. This is why they are referred to as “frontliners” in the first place—and it’s really unsettling, especially that we are all living in this sorry state. #DefendPressFreedom — Cloudy Sangpotirat (@cloudybazookas) June 13, 2020

Marvin Tomandao, events host and former GMA reporter highlighted how the film spoke not just about Rappler’s issues and press freedom, but also for Philippine democracy.

“Offhand, this is about the thousand cuts [Ressa] and Rappler take in the fight for press freedom. But really it’s about the thousand cuts our democracy takes under a fascist regime,” Tomandao said.

Offhand, this is about the thousand cuts @mariaressa and @rapplerdotcom take in the fight for press freedom.

But really it’s about the thousand cuts our democracy takes under a fascist regime.@_athousandcuts is free till 6 PM only.

We #HoldTheLine w/ you, Rappler and Maria! https://t.co/qaRhxCKNLe — #VetoTerrorBill (@marvintomandao) June 13, 2020

Celebrities and personalities also thanked Ressa and other Rapplers for their bravery and dedication.

Defending you and press freedom.

With you all the way, Maria!



Great to see you yesterday! — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) June 13, 2020

For as long as we have strong, brave, women of integrity like Maria Ressa, Pia Rañada, and Patricia Evangelista fearlessly using their voices for the people, I will continue to have faith in our country. #AThousandCuts



Watch here: https://t.co/nIARaW3dEs — Tin Gamboa (@suzy899) June 13, 2020

Maria Ressa is the main reason why I speak up. And, upon watching this documentary, I admired her bravery much much more. Please watch "A Thousand Cuts", available only until 6pm today, June 13. Thank you for always inspiring us, @mariaressa!https://t.co/Srfl9voDvX — Bullet Dumas (@bulletdumas) June 13, 2020

Got out of mic and costume in record time so I could still catch her at the lobby after our show last year. I said it that night and I will say it again and again: THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORK AND FOR YOUR BRAVERY, @mariaressa. It’s infectious.



- a proud fan girl!! pic.twitter.com/2hSxg87zXh — Gabby (@GabbyGPadilla) June 13, 2020

Here’s what other Filipinos had to say about the documentary:

After the film’s streaming, PBS documentary series FRONTLINE will be presenting an exclusive conversation with Ressa and Diaz on the importance of press freedom on Saturday, June 13, at 8 pm, Philippine time. – Rappler.com