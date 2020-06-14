CEBU CITY, Philippines – Using the streets of Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City as his catwalk, Dodoy Teberio became known for strutting in colorful garments while selling bottled water to passersby, often smiling and waving like a beauty queen.

Today, that proud vendor is known by many as the "Tubig Queen of Cebu."

Usually wearing a flowery wide-brimmed hat and red lipstick, Dodoy has become a flamboyant icon in the community. (READ: Indigenous youth find ways to help communities hit by pandemic)

He started selling bottled water to fund his education, hoping to become a teacher to help his family financially.

In 2017, he finally graduated from the University of Cebu-Main Campus with a bachelor's degree in secondary education major in MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health). He moved on to teaching physical education to high school students at Our Lady of Joy Learning Center.

Before the coronavirus struck, Dodoy recalled, he traveled long distances almost every day to reach his students in Consolacion town. He shrugged this off as a minor inconvenience, saying he enjoys the idea of traveling far.

Dodoy is loved by his students for being a fun and approachable teacher, and is often seen praying when not busy. He lives by the phrase "Laughter is the best medicine."

But due to the pandemic, his job as a private school teacher was abruptly put on hold. His family also couldn’t sell bottled water in the streets of Mabolo, leaving them with little to nothing for their daily needs.

After realizing that he couldn't go back to work anytime soon, Dodoy started to worry for his family who relied on him as the breadwinner.

"In truth, it is super difficult for us as we have no food at all. I'm on no-work-no-pay and my parents are just vendors as well. We can't sell anything because it's illegal to go outside," Dodoy said in Cebuano.

Hesitant to reach out at first, Dodoy messaged Clare Sanchez Inso, the actress who played Dodoy's best friend in the 2017 GMA adaptation of his story, for help.

At that time, his family no longer had any food to eat.

In hopes of helping the beloved water vendor, Inso asked for his details and location in case anyone wanted to offer in-kind donations. She later went on Facebook to let more people know about Dodoy's situation.

Kind-hearted Filipinos responded to Dodoy's situation immediately by sending rice and other household essentials.

On June 2, Dodoy's mother Flor Teberio even received goods from Cebu's Oasis of Love Community and close family friends.

The help did not stop at donations.

On May 30, Dodoy was offered a part-time job as a disk jockey at the Yes! The Best 91.5 FM radio station in Cebu.

Dodoy said personnel from the radio station contacted him personally after seeing his post asking for help during the pandemic.

Dodoy was wholeheartedly welcomed at the radio station. He intends to make the most out of his stay while waiting for the announcement of class resumptions.

His program, featuring pop songs, airs from 11 am to 3 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. He also gives great advice for callers with life problems.

"I have so much to be thankful for. Only God can repay them all. Even in this pandemic, let's not forget to laugh and pray together," Dodoy said.

With Cebu province under general community quarantine, Dodoy's family still heavily relies on donations since they can't sell outside.

Should you wish to extend your help in cash or in kind, here are his details:

GCash: 09325134759

Jay Kummer S. Teberio

Address: Mabolo, Cebu City

You may also directly contact Dodoy through his Messenger account. – Rappler.com