MANILA, Philippines – When the Department of Education (DepEd) stood firm in opening classes this coming school year through distance learning, groups and individuals took it upon themselves to help students who will be affected by the setup.

Netizens debated the move as they considered the gaps in education long before the pandemic.

According to them, shifting from traditional to distance learning would further widen the divide between te rich and the poor. (READ: No student left behind? During pandemic, education ‘only for those who can afford’)

To bridge this gap, groups and individuals have come up with ways to help those who have little or no means for distance learning.

Here are some of the initiatives:

Office of the Vice President

The Office of the Vice President launched Bayanihan Para sa Distance Learning through its Angat Buhay campaign, in partnership with Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership.

Bayanihan Para sa Distance Learning is calling on individuals to donate their spare smartphones or tablets, laptops, desktop computers, printers, and other gadgets.

For those who are interested to donate, provide the necessary information such as name, address, contact number, and details about the item you want to donate. Send these details to ovpdistancelearning@gmail.com with the subject: OVP Distance Learning Support.

Old Laptop Guys

Old Laptop Guys is accepting old laptop donations. These will be distributed to students enrolled in a home school run by the wife of Andy Umali, the man behind the initiative.

The group plans to install Chromium OS, a web-based operating system, in order to make these old laptops perform faster.

You may reach out to the Old Laptop Guys by sending a personal message to their Facebook page or contact them at 09175154712, or Andy Umali’s mobile number 09224440889.

Streets to Schools

Established in 2016, Streets to Schools is the brainchild of 3 University of Santo Tomas students. They aim to gather 300 pre-loved gadgets, which they plan to give to students who are having a hard time coping with learning under the "new normal."

For those who are interested in donating, you may reach them by sending a personal message to their Facebook page.

One Gadget One Child

One Gadget One Child is an initiative which aims to collect used gadgets and provide them to students who cannot afford to continue their education through distance learning.

If you have a spare laptop, tablet, or smartphone for donation, you may fill out this form. You may also donate in cash though the following bank account:

Bank of the Philippine Islands

4740-0031-73

Carmencita M. Hermosisima

Remember to secure a screenshot of the transaction for documentation purposes.

