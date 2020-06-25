MANILA, Philippines – Just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we can't come together to march for equality.

As more Pride celebrations make the shift online due to the coronavirus outbreak, even the ever colorful Pride march has gone virtual to offer the LGBTQ+ community a platform to fight for their rights.

Through the March for Pride website, advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ can lead their own Pride marches from the safety of their homes and even help affected LGBTQ+ communities.

Participants will simply have to set their virtual Pride route on the website, pick a rainbow color, and pledge a donation. They may also choose to share their route online with the hashtags #Recreate, #Pride2020, and #PrideMarchFromHome.

The online platform was created by Google, Facebook, Globe, Gcash, IBM, Analog Labs, with digital agency Propel Manila, to create more inclusive spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and offer them an avenue to speak their truth despite quarantine restrictions.

The effort will also provide an opportunity to bring in more donations for LGBTQ+ communities heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak through the Pride March From Home: United for COVID Relief that will happen on June 27 at 3 pm.

All proceeds will go to affected LGBTQ+ communities through iVolunteer, a volunteer portal.

Aside from the online Pride march, people can also celebrate Pride and show support for the LGBTQ+ community through some of the activities listed here. – Rappler.com