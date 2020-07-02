MANILA, Philippines– Several stories of sexual harassment from different schools and universities circulated on social media during the quarantine period.

Hashtags like #MCGSdobetter, #StepUpUAP, #TimesUpAteneo, and #HijaAko trended online, igniting the courage of some victims and enabling them to speak up about the abuse they've experienced in their schools.

These hashtags also placed sexual harassment and rape prevention in the spotlight again as netizens called for increased protection for women in all places of the society.

During the lockdown, abused women and children are more vulnerable as reporting these abuses is harder due to the strict implementation of quarantine rules. (READ: During coronavirus lockdown: Abused women, children more vulnerable)

“A moment of pleasure for the harasser cannot make up for the lifetime of pain for the victim,” writes Philippine Wrestling Revolution champion Crystal in an opinion piece for Rappler.

Some groups providing counsel for those who are sexually abused or harassed aim to relieve pain for the victims – even if it's bit by bit.

Here’s a list of groups offering online counseling and safe spaces for victims of sexual abuse:

The Sanggunian: Commission on Anti-sexual Misconduct and Violence (CASMV)

The Sanggunian CASMV is a part of Sanggunian’s gender thrust and aims to provide counseling and legal services to victims of sexual harassment.

You may reach out them through their social media accounts listed below:

Likhaan Center for Women’s Health Inc.

Likhaan Center for Women’s Health was established in 1995 to “respond to women’s expressed need for sexual and reproductive rights and health services.” Likhaan offers reproductive health and counseling services for women in different areas of the Philippines. They have clinics in Manila, Pasay, Navotas, Eastern Samar, and Bulacan.

To enlist, you may go to their Facebook page or email them at office@likhaan.org.

PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC)

The WCPC is the PNP unit tasked to handle cases on violence against women and children and trafficking in persons. They launched the Aleng Pulis hotline, which will provide help through listening and legal help.

You may reach them through their Facebook page or at 0917-777-7377.

Philippine General Hospital Women’s Desk

The PGH Women’s Desk has recently launched their online counseling services as the enhanced community quarantine made it harder for their constituents to go personally to the clinics.

You may reach them through:

Mobile Phone: 0922-793-9266 (for Smart and Sun subscribers), 0915-375-3742 (for Globe and TM subscribers)

Lunas Collective

The Lunas Collective is an online chat support service aiming to provide a safe space for victims of gender-based violence, as well as support for reproductive health concerns.

You may reach them through their Facebook page. The online chat support service is active every day, from 1pm to 4pm. – Rappler.com