MANILA, Philippines – Media groups denounced the decision of the House committee on legislative franchises to reject the franchise renewal of media giant ABS-CBN on Friday, July 10.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said that the decision showed that the House panel has declared itself an “enemy of democracy.”

“Today, this chamber has lost all claim to represent the people and our interests. Today, not only have more than 11,000 people been stripped of their jobs, millions of Filipinos have been deprived of their right to know and their right to choose how to access the information they need to decide on their futures as well as the entertainment that allows them a respite from the hardships of life,” the NUJP said.

Of the 85 members of the committee, 70 voted in favor of the technical working group recommendation to reject the franchise renewal, 11 voted against it, 2 inhibited, and 1 abstained. (READ: ABS-CBN defenders make last stand: ‘Why punish a company that did not breach laws?’)

AlterMidya-People's Alternative Media Network, a national network of over 30 independent media outfits in the Philippines, said decision has betrayed the Filipino people by striking another blow to press freedom and the people’s right to information.

“To say that the members of the media sector are perturbed and disappointed is an understatement: we are beyond aghast by how the supposed politicians who were thrust to create new laws for the benefit of the Filipino people only muckraked ABS-CBN and marred the franchise deliberations with egotistical gripes and weak accusations,” Altermidya said.

ABS-CBN had enjoyed a 25-year franchise valid until May 4 of this year. A day after the franchise lapsed, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered ABS-CBN to cease its television and radio operations.

'Government-orchestrated plot'

Altermidya said that the NTC’s order and Congress’ denial to grant the franchise are part of a “government-orchestrated plot” and “nothing less than censorship.”

The media giant has been on the receiving end of President Rodrigo Duterte's attacks, which the Chief Executive himself telling ABS-CBN in December 2019 to just sell the network as it would not a franchise renewal anyway. The network drew his ire after failing to air around P6.6 million worth of political advertisements paid for by Duterte’s campaign in 2016.

“It is clear as day that ABS-CBN is being punished for reporting and commenting on issues in a manner unacceptable to the Duterte administration. It is also a warning to other media outfits that if the Duterte regime can shut down the largest broadcasting network in the country with impunity, every journalist should think twice before it reports truthfully, or criticizes and dares hold government to account,” Altermidya said

Despite the denial of the franchise, NUJP said it will continue to demand to bring ABS-CBN back on air, banking on public support for the cause. (READ: Scenarios: What happens to ABS-CBN franchise after House panel vote?)

“Let us prove that it is not the 'will of Congress' but the will of the people that ultimately prevails. Let our demand remain: #IbalikAngABSCBN,” NUJP said.

Altermidya also vowed to exhaust all means to fight back and continue the battle for press freedom.

“We are beyond enraged. The fight for press freedom and the people’s right to know does not end with this farce in Congress. The Filipino media, and the broad section of the Filipino nation, are not backing down. We will exhaust all efforts to fight back and reclaim our rights,” Altermidya said. Rappler.com