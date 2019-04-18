This led me to think of how other people usually spend this week. I know some people who really put their hearts into it – visit churches, do novenas and penance – and I also know some who see it as an opportunity to finally take the vacation they're craving for and go to beaches, take trips out of town, etc.

In fact, this week could be used in all different ways depending on your religion. I, on the other hand, don't have anything planned. The younger me would surely have something Lent-related planned for each day, but the present me, the one who has learned so much about religion and psychology and like the rest who have no work this week, would just like to stay home, please. (ANIMATION: How do Filipinos observe Holy Week?)

For me, this week is just another week, but with more TV specials and more time for introspection.

It's not that I totally turned my back on religion – I still believe in a Higher Power – it's just that there's something beyond the traditions that religions are pushing down our throats that we should be focusing and celebrating more. I believe in something beyond the tall walls of cathedrals and churches, and beyond the hymns and prayers we memorized as a child.

What I'm trying to point out is that aspect each of us has that may or may not require a religion to flourish: our spirituality. It's that part of us that compels believers to pray after a long, tiring day, and "non-believers" to just simply look up to the sky and breathe. It's in all of us.

A functioning human recognizes that as they should be mentally, physically, and emotionally well, they should also be spiritually healthy. And come to think of it, this week gives us all an opportunity to focus more on that part of us.