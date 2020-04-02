MANILA, Philippines – Based on current reports, the number of detainees incarcerated in our penal system is still 500% over capacity. This does not include persons kept in police stations awaiting commitment to city or provincial jails.

As our nation copes with the impact of COVID-19 and the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the lives of those incarcerated can only be described as daunting, because physical distancing is impossible to achieved in overcrowded, bursting-at-the-seams detention centers.

These detainees are not yet convicted of the crimes they are charged with, still awaiting trials or sentencing, and yet they face possible death if they are not protected from the inevitable spread of the novel coronavirus.

With the court system frozen because of the ECQ, there are no hearings scheduled, so their incarceration is extended and their cases are on hold.

Our government, the courts, and legislative bodies must find a way to reduce overcrowding. The decriminalization of some offenses with very low bail requirement can be considered. This requires immediate attention as lives are on the line. (READ: [OPINION] Temporary relief for Persons Deprived of Liberty amid the coronavirus)

The United Nations also made a plea to countries to declog detention centers by releasing vulnerable, elderly, and low-risk offenders.

The daily allowance of P60 per day for every inmate barely meets their daily needs. In many cases, additional food delivered during visits by relatives supplements their daily food intake. With the lockdown, inmates face hunger and lack of nutritious meals.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, deaths of Persons Denied of Liberty have been reported at very alarming rates. This crisis will put them in even worse conditions and will result in more deaths. (READ: 1 prisoner dies in Bilibid every day, says new chief doctor)

The wardens who are responsible for their welfare while incarcerated are also risking their lives. Their need for personal protection against contamination must be addressed by authorities.

A study must be conducted to determine if they also deserve hazard pay during the ECQ.

– Rappler.com

The images are the author's book Human Wrongs, published in 2018.