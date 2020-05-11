I wanted to say that being a Filipina nurse with a foreign surname didn’t automatically mean I had a foreign husband, and that my loyalty to serving my country was something that could be questioned. In the first place, 3 years before that conversation, I chose to give up a working opportunity in Germany to come back to the Philippines so I could practice my profession and promote it through my art and writing. My "almost" German employer back then never even questioned my marriage status after going over my papers thoroughly. The blood I carried in my veins and my surname certainly had nothing to do with my passion and willingness to work in the healthcare setting. (READ: Filipino nurses: The world's frontliners vs the coronavirus)

For the first time in my life, I wondered if I was actually in the right place, career-wise. I asked myself questions like, “Were my efforts to be a good nurse really enough? Did I truly belong here?”

After spending months in silent agony and constant reflection, I decided it was time to end things with a heavy heart last December. I even had a theme song for my situation back then – "The Show Must Go On" by Queen. I cherished every shift I had and managed to put on a smile during those times, even when I was dying inside. There was even a phase when I cried every night, like I was experiencing a breakup from a relationship that never went anywhere.

After coming to my senses, however, I knew I wanted to direct all my energy and efforts to my creative work, with my eyes and heart set on graduate school at the same time. I also knew I still wanted to “inspire, heal, and create,” though no longer as a hospital nurse but as a nurse-writer and, hopefully, as a nurse educator someday.