MANILA, Philippines – For Independence Day 2020, Rappler called out for art submissions on nation and freedom, and chose the series below by Zelina Baluyan, entitled Malayang Maria. (READ: Independence Day 2020: Gov’t rites, freedom protests in the time of physical distancing)

Zelina works in the advertising industry, but she commits to pursuing her passion for art in all its forms. She says Malayang Maria was "formed from sleepless nights of fear and uncertainty."

You can check out Zelina's art on Facebook and Instagram.

How does this series make you feel? – Rappler.com