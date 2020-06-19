MANILA, Philippines – June is Pride Month, and in honor of the country's LGBTQ+ community, Rappler called for artworks that answer the question, "How would you capture Pride in a drawing?"

Our top pick is this illustration entitled "No age limit for acceptance" by Aaliyah Y.

"I did this piece because a lot of my fellow LGBTQ+ have been struggling to come out, because they're scared that their parents might not be supportive of them. This drawing is my dream for the future generation, where everyone is given support and love regardless of who they could be," Aaliyah shares.

You can catch Aaliyah on Twitter here. – Rappler.com