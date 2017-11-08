Starting November 15, every qualified government employee will receive a yearend bonus amounting to one month basic salary that is tax free and a cash gift of P5,000

Published 3:59 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – All qualified government employees will receive their yearend bonus starting Wednesday, November 15.

"Starting November 15, all qualified government employees will receive yearend bonus tax-free that is equivalent to their one month basic salary and a cash gift of P5,000," said Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday, November 8.

However, since work has been suspended due to the 31st ASEAN Summit from November 13 to 15, Diokno said employees should expect their bonuses the following day.

"Makakaantay naman. (They can wait)," Diokno said.

Under Budget Circular Number 2016-4, "qualified" government employees are the following:



All positions for civilian personnel whether regular, contractural, or casual

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense

Uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority

Under the 2017 national budget, the budget department has allocated P32.84 billion for the yearend bonuses and P6.93 billion for cash gifts. – Rappler.com