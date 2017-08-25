16 provinces in Region I, II, III, and CAR are within the 100-kilometer radius of Tropical Storm Jolina

Published 7:00 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Interior and Local Government raised on Friday, August 25, alert level Charlie in 16 provinces that are within the path of Tropical Storm Jolina (international name: Pakhar).

According to the DILG, the following provinces will be within the 100-kilometer radius of Tropical Storm Jolina's forecast track:

Abra

Apayao

Aurora

Benguet

Cagayan

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

Kalinga

La Union

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Quirino

Alert level Charlie is based on Oplan Listo (Operation Plan Alert), a disaster preparedness manual that provides local government officials a checklist on what should be done before, during, and after typhoons.

As of August 24, the interior department has advised regional offices of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Administrative Region to activate their disaster monitoring and reporting systems.

Meanwhile, the DILG has also raised alert level Bravo to two provinces that will be within 150 kilometers from the forecast track:

Catanduanes

Tarlac

Alert level Alpha was raised in 6 provinces that will be within 200 kilometers from the cyclone path:

Bulacan

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Pampanga

Quezon

Zambales

Based on Oplan Listo, minimum critical activities that LGUs should be enforcing in affected areas include the following:

Secure power, water supply, and communications

Start preemptive evacuation

Announce forced evacuation

Prepare list of the evacuees

Distribute relief packs and conduct mass feeding

Stop traffic in landslide-prone areas

Potential damage due to severe winds in all affected areas are listed as follows:

Twigs and branches of trees may be broken

Some banana plants may tilt or land flat on the ground

Rice in flowering stage may suffer significant damage

Some nipa and cogon houses may be partially unroofed

State weather bureau Pagasa said Jolina made landfall in Casiguran town in Aurora province on Friday at 8 pm.

Jolina is expected to exit the landmass on Saturday morning, August 26. It will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, August 27.– Rappler.com