Published 9:43 PM, August 25, 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) advised motorists it had closed Kennon Road in Benguet province due to threats of Tropical Storm Jolina (international name: Pakhar).

In an advisory on Friday, August 25, Alberto Gahid, officer-in-charge and the assistant regional director of DPWH-Cordillera, said Kennon Road is closed to motorists starting 8 pm on Friday.

Gahid advised the public to take Marcos Highway or Naguillian Road in going to and from Baguio City.

Jolina is expected to make landfall in Aurora, Friday evening, and is expected to pass over the Cordillera region.

The provinces of Benguet, Abra, Kalinga, Ifugao and Mountain Province are under signal number 2, according to state weather bureau PAGASA's 8 pm advisory Friday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Park Management, in coordination local disaster agencies, has suspended hiking, trekking, and caving in Mount Pulag, Mount Purgatory in Benguet, and Sagada in Mountain Province. – Rappler.com