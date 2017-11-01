Oriental Mindoro authorities announce that all passenger boats are not allowed to sail effective 1:15 pm, Wednesday

Published 5:03 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - All boat trips bound for Mindoro have been cancelled on Wednesday, November 1, as state weather bureau Pagasa raised typhoon signal number 1 over Occidental and Oriental Mindoro. Since Monday night, October 30, Tropical Depression Ramil has been bringing heavy rain to Southern Luzon.

According to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Oriental Mindoro, all passenger boats and other kinds of watercraft were not allowed to sail effective 1:15 pm on Wednesday.

There are no stranded passengers reported as of posting.

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is currently in effect over the following areas:

Northern Palawan including the Calamian Group of Islands

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Aklan

Antique

PAGASA said that moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected with the storm's 200-kilometer diameter, and residents in areas under storm signals, as well as those in Metro Manila, Bicol, Calabarzon, and the rest of Mimaropa should be on alert for possible landslides and floods.

Tropical Depression Ramil maintained strength as it continues to move closer to the Calamian Group of Islands, Pagasa said on Wednesday.

In its 11 am bulletin on Wednesday, Pagasa said that the center of Ramil was located at 85 km east southeast of Coron, Palawan.

It is moving west at 20 km per hour (km/h), with maximum winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. - Rappler.com

