At least 17,447 families or 64,659 individuals are affected by floods and landslides in the region

Published 3:05 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Wednesday, November 8, that it has allocated P327,461 ($6,361.56) worth of assistance to disaster-hit Cagayan Valley.

According to the DSWD, at least 17,447 families or 64,659 individuals have been affected by the massive flooding and landslides that hit the region.

Less than 50 days before Christmas, many residents from the towns of Sta Ana and Peñablanca in Cagayan province saw their houses submerged and washed away, as the northeast monsoon and the tail-end of a cold front triggered heavy rain.

According to Sta Ana disaster management chief Mario Miranda, two people were killed in the town due to landslides.

As of Wednesday, at least 85 families or 425 persons are still staying in two evacuation centers in Cagayan, while 6,371 families or 29,568 persons are taking shelter with relatives or friends.

Last Monday, November 6, troops of the 17th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army - Alcala Base and the Cagayan Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) had prepared relief goods for distribution.

According to the DSWD, the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has already downgraded the province's status from red to blue alert after the weather improved on Tuesday, November 7.

Classes in all levels on Monday and Tuesday had been suspended. – Rappler.com

P1 = $51.47