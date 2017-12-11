Organized by NDRRMC, Gawad Kalasag is the country’s premier annual awards for outstanding contributions to disaster risk reduction and management

Published 6:52 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Various local government units were recognized for their outstanding contribution to disaster risk reduction and management at the 19th Gawad Kalasag National Awards held in Pasig City on Monday, December 11.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), which organizes the annual event, honored 58 local DRR offices for their exemplary work and various groups and individuals for their humanitarian efforts in 2017.

According to Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator and NDRRMC executive director, the Gawad Kalasag is the agency’s way of promoting awareness of the best practices in DRR especially at the local level.

“We need to sustain this practice in order to attain our goal of zero casualty. The goal of the awards is to promote the localization of DRR because local councils, communities, and schools are on the frontlines of disasters,” Jalad said in a mix of Filipino and English in his speech at the awarding ceremony.

First place winners took home P100,000 while second place and third place winners received P75,000 and P50,000, respectively.

“Congratulations to all awardees of the Gawad Kalasag. Just by merely joining, you are able to help in promoting DRR,” Jalad said.

Below is the list of first place winners at the 19th Gawad Kalasag Awards:

Best private hospital: Adventist Medical Center in Bacolod

Adventist Medical Center in Bacolod Best local government unit hospital: Hinatuan District Hospital in Surigao del Sur

Hinatuan District Hospital in Surigao del Sur Best national hospital : Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro, Sr Medical Center in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental

Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro, Sr Medical Center in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental Best public school, rural category : Vinzons Pilot High School in Vinzons, Camarines Norte

Vinzons Pilot High School in Vinzons, Camarines Norte Best school, private urban category : Lord's Hand Academy in Pasig City

Vinzons Pilot High School in Vinzons, Camarines Norte Best public school, urban category: Raniag High School in Ramon, Isabela

Raniag High School in Ramon, Isabela Best higher educational institution category: University of the Cordilleras in Baguio City

University of the Cordilleras in Baguio City Best early learning center, rural category: Sipitan-Badiang Day Care Center in Guimbal, Iloilo

Sipitan-Badiang Day Care Center in Guimbal, Iloilo Best early learning center, urban category: Barangay 18 Day Care center in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Barangay 18 Day Care center in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental Best government emergency management services basic search and rescue category: Disaster Assistance Response Team, province of Tarlac

Disaster Assistance Response Team, province of Tarlac Best government emergency management services, fire rescue category: Rescue 922, Cauayan City, Isabela

Rescue 922, Cauayan City, Isabela Best volunteer organization category: Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade

Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade Best civil society organization category: Sibog Katawhan Alang sa Paglambo (SIKAP) Incorporated

Sibog Katawhan Alang sa Paglambo (SIKAP) Incorporated Best people's organization category: Nagkahiusang Mangingisda sa Hinatuan (NAMAHIN)

Nagkahiusang Mangingisda sa Hinatuan (NAMAHIN) Best barangay DRRM committee, rural category: Barangay Alinguigan 2nd, Ilagan City, Isabela

Barangay Alinguigan 2nd, Ilagan City, Isabela Best barangay DRRM committee, urban category: Barangay Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato

Barangay Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato Best municipal DRRM council (4th-6th class) category: Municipality of San Gabriel, Province of La Union

Municipality of San Gabriel, Province of La Union Best municipal DRRM council (1st-3rd class) category: Municipality of Hinatuan, Province of Surigao del Sur

Municipality of Hinatuan, Province of Surigao del Sur Best city DRRM council (Independent/Component) category: City of Santiago, Province of Isabela

City of Santiago, Province of Isabela Best city DRRM council (Highly-Urbanized) category: City of Davao

City of Davao Best provincial DRRM council category: Province of Isabela

Province of Isabela Gawad KALASAG Special Recognition: 1LT Ben Frederick R. Rodriguez (RES MAC)

1LT Ben Frederick R. Rodriguez (RES MAC) Hall of Fame Awards for Best Early Learning Centers-Rural Category: Sipitan-Badiang Day Care Center, Guimbal, Iloilo

Sipitan-Badiang Day Care Center, Guimbal, Iloilo Hall of Fame Awards for Best Schools & Higher Education Institutions-Private School (Urban) Category : Lord’s Hand Academy, Pasig City

: Lord’s Hand Academy, Pasig City Hall of Fame Awards for Best Government Emergency Management Services (GEMS)-Advance Search and Rescue Category: Rescue 922, Cauayan City, Isabela

Rescue 922, Cauayan City, Isabela Hall of Fame Awards for Best Government Emergency Management Services (GEMS)-Basic Search and Rescue Category: Disaster Assistance Response Team, Province of Tarlac

Disaster Assistance Response Team, Province of Tarlac Hall of Fame Awards for Best Local DRRM Councils & Committees-Municipal DRRM Council (1st – 3rd Class) Category: Municipality of Hinatuan, Province of Surigao del Sur

Municipality of Hinatuan, Province of Surigao del Sur Hall of Fame Awards for Best Local DRRM Councils & Committees-Provincial DRRM Council Category: Province of Isabela

Province of Isabela Heroic Act award: Jonathan Palen, Steven Sabuero and Kenzo Wahing

– Rappler.com