Published 8:08 AM, December 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Around 221,386 persons or 50,653 families have been affected by Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) across 4 regions as of 2 am Sunday, December 17, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In response to this, the social welfare development and local government units (LGUs) have provided P718,995 worth of assistance to those affected by the storm. Of this figure, P422,680 came from the national agency while the P297,315 came from LGUs.

After lingering off its coast since Thursday, December 14, the tropical storm finally made landfall in San Policaprio, Eastern Samar on Saturday, December 16, and continued to move slowly over the northern part of Samar province on Sunday, bringing more heavy rain.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Urduja has already dumped two months' worth of rain – 780 mm of rain to be specific – over Guiuan in just a 24-hour period. Its normal rainfall for an entire month is just 440 mm.

The strong winds and heavy rain have submerged houses, stranded passengers in airports and ports, and displaced residents across different regions. Due to the tropical storm, the local council also declared a state of calamity over Tacloban City.

As of 2 am on Sunday, a total of 20,342 families or 87,719 persons are currently staying inside 264 evacuation centers in the regions of Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA. Around 7,120 have also been stranded in various ports across the country.

DSWD has prepared a stockpile of 368,000 family food packs worth P223 million as well as food and non-food items worth P393 million for those affected by the tropical storm. – Rappler.com