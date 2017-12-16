MovePH team goes around Tacloban City ahead of Tropical Storm Urduja's landfall

Published 1:26 PM, December 16, 2017

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) is expected to make landfall either in Eastern Samar or Northern Samar Saturday afternoon, December 16. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

As the storm intensifies, floods and landslides have hit Eastern Visayas. Meanwhile, Tacloban City, the region's capital, is under a state of calamity.

According to state weather bureau Pagasa, Urduja has already dumped almost two months' worth of rainfall in the area, particularly in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. (LOOK: Houses in Eastern Samar flooded due to Urduja)

MovePH, Rappler's civic engagement arm, and photojournalist Martin San Diego went around Tacloban City on Saturday morning as residents here brace for Urduja. Below are some of the images that San Diego took:

MovePH's Rupert Ambil also took live images of the situation in Tacloban City as the storm batters the city. Watch his Facebook Live posts below.

– Rappler.com