Travel advisories: Flights, boat trips cancelled due to Urduja
Bookmark and refresh this page for updates
MANILA, Philippines – Several flights and boat trips were cancelled Saturday, December 16, as state weather bureau PAGASA raised typhooon signals over several provinces due to Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak).
In a bulletin issued by PAGASA at 2:30 pm, Urduja made landfall in San Policarpio, Eastern Samar, on Saturday.
Flights
Cebu Pacific cancelled the following flights on Saturday:
- 5J 651/652 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
Boat trips
2GO cancelled the following ship voyages as a hold departure order is enforced in ports:
- Manila North Harbor Terminal - SFX, SRU, STC, SMA, SLG, at SAH
- Batangas Port - SAP, SIL, SRD
- Zamboanga Port - SAU
- Cebu Port - SJP
PAGASA said that sea travel remains risky in seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. Thousands of passengers have been stranded at various ports. (LOOK: Houses in Eastern Samar flooded due to Urduja)
Based on its forecast track, Urduja will eventually get downgraded back to a tropical depression by Monday, December 18, then leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 19. – Rappler.com