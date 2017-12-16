People affected by Tropical Storm Urduja need your help and support. This page shows how you can help.

Published 11:42 PM, December 16, 2017

Bookmark and refresh this page for updates

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak), which made landfall on Saturday, December 16, slammed several provinces in the Visayas and Luzon.

Initial reports from the ground indicate damaged infrastructure, agriculture, and disrupted livelihood. Many citizens have fled to evacuation centers. (LOOK: Urduja pummels Tacloban City)

Roadways have been flooded and some sections of major highways are impassable due to landslides and other obstructions. Thousands remain stranded in ports and terminals.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least 3 people have died due to the tropical storm, while 6 remain missing. More than 8,800 families have been evacuated to 141 evacuation centers by local government units.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) earlier activated the government's national disaster response operation to assist areas affected by the tropical storm.

Here's a list of relief operations for victims of Urduja:

Matnog, Sorsogon

According to Bike Scout Philippines, food is running low for stranded passengers at Matnog Port in Sorsogon. Those who can bring food, water, and other basic supplies can send an email to bikescoutsph@gmail.com or text 0908 472 1554. Interested groups and individuals may also reach Bike Scouts through their Facebook group page.

Ormoc City, Leyte

Youth volunteers are packing and helping in distribution of relief packs to evacuees in Ormoc. Those who are willing to help may visit the relief operation based in CSWDO on the first floor of the New Ormoc City Hall.

Crowdsourcing information

Help us crowdsource information and populate this list. If you know of an ongoing relief operation or an organization preparing to respond, please provide us with information via the following communication channels:

Message us via our MovePH Facebook page

Tweet us via on our Agos or Rappler Twitter Accounts

Send an email to move.ph@rappler.com

Post directly on the Agos Alert Map

Inform any of our partners above

Post in the comments section below

Please include "#ReliefPH" in all your posts.– Rappler.com