LIST: Hotlines, social media accounts during emergencies
MANILA, Philippines – Keep this list of hotlines and social media accounts handy during emergencies:
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC)
- Telephone hotlines: (02) 911-1406, (02) 912-2665, (02) 912-5668, (02) 911-1873
- Facebook: NDRRMC
- Twitter: @NDRRMC_OpCen
- Regional hotlines in Luzon:
- National Capital Region: (02) 421-1918
- Ilocos: (072) 607-6528
- Cagayan Valley: (078) 844-1630
- Central Luzon: (045) 455-1145
- Calabarzon: (049) 531-7266
- Mimaropa: (043) 723-4248
- Bicol: (052) 481-1656, (052) 481-5031
- Cordillera Administrative Region: (074) 304-2256, (074) 619-0986
Office of Civil Defense (OCD)
- Facebook: Civil Defense PH
- Twitter: @civildefensePH
- Regional hotlines:
- National Capital Region: (02) 913-2786
- Ilocos: (072) 607-6528, 700-4747
- Cagayan Valley: (078) 844-1630
- Central Luzon: (045) 455-1526
- Calabarzon: (049) 834-4244, 531-7279
- Mimaropa: (043) 723-4248
- Bicol: (052) 481-1656
- Western Visayas: (033) 337-6671, 509-7971;
- Central Visayas: (032) 416-5025, 416-5025
- Eastern Visayas: (053) 323-8453
- Zamboanga Peninsula: (062) 215-3984
- Northern Mindanao: (088) 857-3988, 875-3907
- Davao: (082) 233-2022, 233-0611
- Soccsksargen: (083) 552-9759; 553-2994
- Cordillera Administrative Region: (074) 304-2256
- Caraga: (085) 815-6345, 342-8753, 341-8629
Philippine National Police (PNP)
- Hotline: 117
- SMS: send TXT PNP to 2920
- Facebook: Philippine National Police
- Twitter: @pnppio
Bureau of Fire Protection (NCR)
- Hotline: 117, (02) 729-5166, (02) 410-6319 (Regional Director, Information Desk)
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
- Hotline: (02) 951-7119
- Disaster Response Unit: (632) 931-81-01 to 07, local 426
- Earthquake text hotlines: For Globe and Touch Mobile users, text "IREPORT<space>name/location/message" to 2327 or 0917-890-2327. For Smart, Sun and Talk 'N Text users, text concerns to 0918-912-2813.
- Facebook: DSWD
- Twitter: @dswdserves
Department of Transportation (DOTr)
Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA)
- Hotlines: 136, 882-0925 (flood control)
- Trunkline: (02) 882-4150-77 local 337 (rescue), 255 (Metrobase)
- Metrobase: 882-0860
- Facebook: MMDA
- Twitter: @MMDA
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
- Hotlines: (02) 304-3713, (02) 304-3904
- Twitter: @DPWHph
Philippine Red Cross (PRC)
- Hotlines: 143, (02) 527-0000, (02) 527-8385 to 95
- Twitter: @philredcross
North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)
- Hotlines: (02) 3-5000 and (02) 580-8910
- Twitter: @NLEXtraffic
Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)
- Hotline: (045) 459-0522
- Mobile number: 0920-96-SCTEX (72839)
Skyway System
- Hotline: (02) 776-7777 (PLDT)
- Mobile numbers: 0917-539-8762 (Globe), 0999-888-0893 (Smart), 0932-854-6980 (Sun)
- Twitter: @SkywaySOMCO
South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
- Hotlines: (049) 508-7509, (02) 584-4389
- Mobile number: 0917-6877539 (Globe)
Manila Toll Expressway Systems (MATES)
- Hotline: (049) 5087539
- Mobile number: 0908-880-7539
Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)
- Hotline: (02) 433-8526
- Facebook: DOST_PAGASA
- Twitter: @dost_pagasa
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)
- Trunkline: (02) 426-1468 to 79, local 124/125 (emergency)
- Mobile number: 0905-313-4077 (Globe)
- Facebook: PHIVOLCS
- Twitter: @phivolcs_dost
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)
- Hotlines: (02) 527-3877, (02) 527-8481
- Mobile number: 0917-724-3682 (Globe)
Manila Water
- Hotline: 1627
- Facebook: Manila Water
- Twitter: @ManilaWaterPH
Maynilad Water Services
- Hotline: 1626
- Mobile number: 0998-864-1446
- Facebook: Maynilad Water Services, Inc
- Twitter: @maynilad
– Rappler.com