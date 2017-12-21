The DILG raises alert level Charlie over 17 provinces on the path of Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin). Here's what LGUs should do.

Published 9:24 AM, December 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To prepare for the landfall of Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) raised alert level Charlie on Thursday, December 21, over 17 provinces on its path.

The alert level was raised after a low pressure area strengthened into a tropical storm before its landfall. (READ: EXPLAINER: How tropical cyclones form)

According to the DILG-Central Office Disaster Information Coordinating Center (CODIX), the following provinces will be within the 75-kilometer radius of Vinta's forecast track. Residents in these areas should expect moderate to heavy rainfall:

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Cebu

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Palawan

Siquijor

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga del Sur

Minimum critical activities that LGUs should be enforcing in affected areas include the following:

Securing power, water supply, and communications

Starting preemptive evacuation

Announcing forced evacuation

Preparing a list of the evacuees

Distributing relief packs and conduct mass feeding

Stopping traffic in landslide-prone areas

Alert level Charlie is based on Oplan Listo, a disaster preparedness manual that provides local governments with a checklist of things to do before, during, and after typhoons. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

This checklist seeks to "minimize mistakes that may cost lives and grave destruction to properties."

It includes flowcharts that correspond to 3 phases of critical preparedness actions – Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie. It also provides a tropical cyclone information board, reference boxes, and minimum actions to guide mayors.

Alpha and Bravo alerts

Meanwhile, DILG-CODIX raised alert level Bravo over 9 provinces, which are expected to experience moderate to occasionally heavy rain.

The following provinces fall within the 125-kilometer radius of Vinta's forecast track:

Bohol

Compostela Valley

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Dinagat Islands

North Cotabato

Southern Leyte

Tawi-Tawi

Zamboanga Sibugay

DILG-CODIX also raised alert level Alpha over 5 provinces that fall within the 175-kilometer radius of Vinta:

Davao del Sur

Guimaras

Leyte

Maguindanao

Shariff Kabunsuan

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Thursday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Vinta packs maximum winds of 65 km/h, increasing from the previous 55 km/h.

Based on its latest forecast track, Vinta is expected to make landfall in the Surigao del Sur-Davao Oriental area between Thursday evening and Friday morning, December 22. It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, December 24, after crossing Caraga, northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga peninsula, and southern Palawan.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), in a previous press conference, already advised the public to prepare again for Vinta's possible landfall, especially that many areas in Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from tropical storm Urduja.

Urduja, which battered Eastern Visayas, left at least 41 dead and 45 missing, with 171 houses partially or totally damaged. – Rappler.com